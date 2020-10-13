5G FAQ: What is 5G and what does it mean for the iPhone? Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

*Update 10/13/20:* Apple has unveiled the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5G support. Our FAQ has been updated to reflect this.



The marketing machine for 5G is now in high gear. AT&T arguably fired the first shot when it started re-labeling some of its 4G LTE service “5G Evolution,” complete with a “5G e” logo in the status bar of some phones. Now, 5G is everywhere you look. All three major carriers are spending big money hyping up “5G” and trying to convince you that, first of all, you need it, and what's more, you need it from that carrier.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

