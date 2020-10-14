Sony Rolling Out Apple TV App to Select 2018 and Newer Smart TVs Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sony today announced that the Apple TV app is launching on select 2018 and newer smart TV models, starting with the X900H series through a free software update that will begin rolling out today in the United States.

Sony says the Apple TV app will launch on select 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year in multiple regions.



The Apple TV app allows users to stream TV shows and movies from Apple TV+, access à-la-carte Apple TV Channels and their iTunes libraries, as well as buy or rent more than 100,000 shows and movies from the iTunes Store.



The Apple TV app is also available on select Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, and it can be accessed through select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.



