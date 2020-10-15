Apple demands Telegram to remove posts related to Belarus protests, controversy ensues Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple is embroiled in yet another App Store controversy after it demanded that Telegram remove content related to the ongoing political scandal in Belarus.



Outlined by Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in a post to his own platform, the controversy lies not only in what Apple requested, but also how it structured the demand under App Store guidelines.On Oct. 8, Durov said Apple requested Telegram shut down three content channels run by pro-democracy protestors. Owners of the channels used Telegram's public forum feature to disseminate information on resistance efforts targeting Belarusian President Aleksandr G. Lukashenk, who is in a standoff with opponents after running a rigged election in September.



