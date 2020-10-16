Online Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro preorders
Friday, 16 October 2020 () As is typical of a new product launch Apple has taken its online storefront down in preparation of iPhone 12 preorders.
Announced at Apple's "Hi, Speed," event, the iPhone 12 lineup includes the base iPhone 12 model, the diminutive iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.Only the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available on Oct. 16, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available to preorder on Nov. 6.
Apple during its October 13 event launched four new iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these products are 5G enabled. Here's a quick look at prices.
