Online Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro preorders Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

As is typical of a new product launch Apple has taken its online storefront down in preparation of iPhone 12 preorders.



Announced at Apple's "Hi, Speed," event, the iPhone 12 lineup includes the base iPhone 12 model, the diminutive iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.Only the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available on Oct. 16, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available to preorder on Nov. 6.



Read more... 👓 View full article

