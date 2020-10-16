HomePod Mini Cable is Non-Detachable, Ends With USB-C Connector for Use With Included 20W Power Adapter Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

While not detailed in the tech specs, MacRumors can confirm that Apple's new HomePod mini features a non-detachable power cable that ends with a USB-C connector for use with the 20W power adapter included in the box.

With the switch to USB-C, the ‌HomePod mini‌ could potentially be powered by a wider range of devices and peripherals, ranging from MacBooks to USB-C battery packs with enough wattage, but this will ultimately depend on how much power the ‌HomePod mini‌ draws.



The standard HomePod also has a non-detachable power cable, but it terminates with a plug for direct connection to a wall outlet.

The standard ‌HomePod‌'s power cable ends with a plug (via iFixit)



It's worth noting that soon after the original ‌HomePod‌ launched, it was discovered that the power cable can technically be removed if enough force is applied, so time will tell if this is possible with the ‌HomePod mini‌ too. In an internal document obtained by MacRumors in 2018, Apple warned that the ‌HomePod‌'s power cable should not be removed, noting that this could cause damage to the cable or internal components.



Introduced at Apple's event earlier this week, the ‌HomePod mini‌ has a more compact, spherical design, standing just 3.3 inches tall. However, despite being much smaller, Apple says the ‌HomePod mini‌ still delivers "amazing sound" using "computational audio," a feature that is powered by the same S5 chip as the Apple Watch Series 5.



‌HomePod mini‌ will be available in white and space gray for $99, with pre-orders set to begin Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

