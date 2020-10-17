|
Kate Hudson joins Apple TV+ drama 'Truth be Told' for second season
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Kate Hudson will be joining the cast of Apple TV show "Truth Be Told" for its second season, a report claims, with Hudson becoming involved in a second major case for the podcast-centric drama.
Apple TV+ 'Truth Be Told' lead Octavia Spencer
Apple has yet to confirm details about a second season for "Truth Be Told" after renewing it in March, but the anthology series fronted by Octavia Spencer seems to have gained a cast member for the next season.Known for performances in "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Glee," Hudson will be taking a role that will be close to the heart of the story for the second season.
