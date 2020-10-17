Global  
 

Kate Hudson joins Apple TV+ drama 'Truth be Told' for second season

AppleInsider Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Kate Hudson will be joining the cast of Apple TV show "Truth Be Told" for its second season, a report claims, with Hudson becoming involved in a second major case for the podcast-centric drama.

Apple TV+ 'Truth Be Told' lead Octavia Spencer
Apple has yet to confirm details about a second season for "Truth Be Told" after renewing it in March, but the anthology series fronted by Octavia Spencer seems to have gained a cast member for the next season.Known for performances in "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Glee," Hudson will be taking a role that will be close to the heart of the story for the second season.

