Kate Hudson joins Apple TV+ drama 'Truth be Told' for second season

Kate Hudson will be joining the cast of Apple TV show "Truth Be Told" for its second season, a report claims, with Hudson becoming involved in a second major case for the podcast-centric drama.



Apple TV+ 'Truth Be Told' lead Octavia Spencer

Apple has yet to confirm details about a second season for "Truth Be Told" after renewing it in March, but the anthology series fronted by Octavia Spencer seems to have gained a cast member for the next season.Known for performances in "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Glee," Hudson will be taking a role that will be close to the heart of the story for the second season.



