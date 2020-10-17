Global  
 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants more scrutiny of Apple

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to influence members of the US government into taking a closer look at Apple's business, a report examining the social network chief's political influence claims.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Zuckerberg was originally not one to discuss politics early in his tenure leading Facebook, but over time he has shifted his stance to becoming more political. In a look over how he moved into a role where he is taking a bigger interest in politics, it seems Zuckerberg's actions have also made some impact against its tech rivals.

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Facebook Explicitly Bans All Holocaust Denial Content

Facebook Explicitly Bans All Holocaust Denial Content 01:15

 Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has officially decided to ban “any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust”.

