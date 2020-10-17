Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants more scrutiny of Apple

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mark Zuckerberg Unfazed By Pics



AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Mark Zuckerberg appears to be unfazed by the photo of him surfing that went viral this summer. The Facebook CEO addressed the jokes and memes surrounding the photo, in which he.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago People Power: Ad Buyers Discovering True Identity, LiveRamp’s Clinger Says



How can ad platforms hope to front up against Google and Facebook when the fabric of ad targeting is being ripped apart? By laying a new infrastructure, says Travis Clinger. Third-party cookies are.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 02:52 Published 3 weeks ago Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart



Apple is tearing up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement - but a majority of marketers are scratching their heads and may move from iPhone to Android... Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:43 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this