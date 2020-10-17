|
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants more scrutiny of Apple
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to influence members of the US government into taking a closer look at Apple's business, a report examining the social network chief's political influence claims.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Zuckerberg was originally not one to discuss politics early in his tenure leading Facebook, but over time he has shifted his stance to becoming more political. In a look over how he moved into a role where he is taking a bigger interest in politics, it seems Zuckerberg's actions have also made some impact against its tech rivals.
Read more...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this