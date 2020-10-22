Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Porsche Taycan Gains Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics

MacRumours.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
In collaboration with Apple, Porsche is adding Apple Podcasts and Apple Music's time-synced lyrics to its all-electric Taycan.

Last year, Porsche added Apple Music integration to the Taycan, allowing users to access Apple's music streaming service via the car's infotainment system without a smartphone connection. Now, Porsche is adding ‌Apple Music‌ time-synced lyrics appear on the passenger-side display.

Apple Podcasts is also coming to the Porsche Taycan, with support for Apple's entire catalog of podcasts and Top Charts for shows and episodes.
"A great podcast can make any drive more enjoyable," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of ‌Apple Music‌, Beats, and International Content. "With Apple Podcasts, drivers can effortlessly catch up on the latest news, hear incredible stories and enjoy the company of their favorite hosts. And with ‌Apple Music‌, passengers can easily sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced Lyrics."
As was the case with ‌Apple Music‌, Apple Podcasts integration directly in a vehicle is the first of its kind. Porsche has also teased that more Apple features for the Taycan could be arriving in the future.
"The new ‌Apple Music‌ and Apple Podcast offerings expand the emotional driving experience with the Taycan with a seamlessly integrated digital feature for music lovers. There is more to come," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.
Apple Podcasts and ‌Apple Music‌'s time-synced lyrics are available to new Taycan customers now and the features will roll out to all owners in January 2021.
Tags: Podcasts, Porsche, Apple Music

This article, "Porsche Taycan Gains Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos

Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos 01:10

 Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos. According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos where American users can watch videos in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple growers of Kashmir laud Centre's Market Intervention Scheme, expect profit [Video]

Apple growers of Kashmir laud Centre's Market Intervention Scheme, expect profit

In a bid to tap into the growth potential of the Horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a Market Intervention Scheme to facilitate the stakeholders by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:12Published
Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine [Video]

Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine

Business Insider reports that Apple is creating its own search engine. Apple's move is in response to the Department of Justice anti-trust investigation into Google. The Financial Times says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
How to Make Baked Apple Cider Donuts With Cinnamon Nutmeg Sugar [Video]

How to Make Baked Apple Cider Donuts With Cinnamon Nutmeg Sugar

Fall is just around the corner, and so are our favorite fall treats. Follow along as Bustle Shooter & Editor, Stephen Taylor, shows us how to make his version of Apple Cider Donuts. Steph bakes these..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 05:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Porsche bakes Apple Podcasts and Apple Music lyrics into its Taycan EV

 Porsche Taycan owners can stream Apple Podcasts without having to connect their iPhone over CarPlay. The automaker says it's the first native integration of the...
engadget

Porsche Taycan EV gains exclusive Apple Podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics integration

 Last year Porsche and Apple collaborated to integrate Apple Music streaming directly in the first all-electric Taycan. Now the German automaker and Apple are...
9to5Mac

Porsche Taycan car gains podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics

 Porsche's electric Taycan continues its integration of Apple Music with the addition of time-synced lyrics, as well as podcasts. Porsche Taycan While not...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

_TopTechNews

Top Tech News Porsche Taycan EV gains exclusive Apple Podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics integration https://t.co/RJu86smTys 2 days ago

be3hop

be3hop Porsche Taycan EV gains exclusive Apple Podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics integration… https://t.co/Zq2kXrgknS 4 days ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @NcsVentures: | Porsche Taycan Gains Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/Y… 5 days ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security | Porsche Taycan Gains Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/Yd5VDjN5AD 5 days ago

TraceySGrote

Tray Tray ❤️ Porsche Taycan EV gains exclusive Apple Podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics integration - 9to5Mac https://t.co/PdO6VjzuQu 6 days ago

_mobility_

future mobility 🇩🇪🇪🇺 Porsche Taycan EV gains exclusive Apple Podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics integration #mobility… https://t.co/GVp0BEbxEt 1 week ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need Porsche Taycan car gains podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics https://t.co/fBRijx1lD1 1 week ago

930RB

Mark Shane RT @hamacasoft: Porsche Taycan car gains podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics https://t.co/jB9yjglQlN 1 week ago