Apple TV+ review: 'On the Rocks' brings Bill Murray, gloriously, to Apple
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
In a 'Lost in Translation' reunion, Sofia Coppola directs Murray in a fine New York story.
Director Sofia Coppola with stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in "On The Rocks," premiering October 23 on Apple TV+.
With On the Rocks, the Apple TV+/A24 partnership has yielded its best feature film to date. It's a beautifully-mounted comedy drama, directed by Sofia Coppola, that boasts a great performance from Bill Murray and a serviceable turn from Rashida Jones.
