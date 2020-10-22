Apple TV+ review: 'On the Rocks' brings Bill Murray, gloriously, to Apple Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

In a 'Lost in Translation' reunion, Sofia Coppola directs Murray in a fine New York story.



Director Sofia Coppola with stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in "On The Rocks," premiering October 23 on Apple TV+.

With On the Rocks, the Apple TV+/A24 partnership has yielded its best feature film to date. It's a beautifully-mounted comedy drama, directed by Sofia Coppola, that boasts a great performance from Bill Murray and a serviceable turn from Rashida Jones.



