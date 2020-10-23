Amazon Inexplicably Removes Apple Card From Payment Options Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Apple Card owners who had their Apple Cards stored in Amazon as a saved payment option this morning started noticing that the ‌Apple Card‌ has disappeared from the payment list.

Multiple MacRumors readers have notified us about the problem, and we've also been able to replicate it. Apple Cards are missing from the Amazon website and app and attempting to re-add one pops out an error message that credit card information is unable to be saved.



A Redditor describes the problem:



Has this happened to anyone else? My ‌Apple Card‌ was removed from my amazon payment options, despite having made numerous purchases with it in the past. When I tried to re-add it, I got an error message that they are unable to save the card info and to use another form of payment. When I finally got someone from amazon on the phone, I was told that it was because their systems are starting to recognize the card number as Apple Pay, and amazon does not accept ‌Apple Pay‌.



This appears to be a widespread problem and most ‌Apple Card‌ owners are no longer seeing their cards appear in Amazon as a saved payment option. As noted above, one person was told by Amazon's support says that it's an Apple Pay-related issue, but that's inaccurate because ‌Apple Card‌ works like a normal credit card.



Another person was told that the ‌Apple Card‌ is "not allowed on your account," which is curious as the ‌Apple Card‌ is a Mastercard that should be accepted where Mastercard is accepted. A third person was told that the issue was on Apple's end, so it appears that Amazon's support staff has no insight what's going on at this time.

