How to remove HP printer driver 'malware' from Mac

AppleInsider Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Your Mac does not have malware, it's just got printer drivers that HP mistakenly asked Apple to block. Here's how to work around the problem.

Some users of HP printers are reporting error messages like this
Hewlett Packard has now explained the recent spate of Mac printer problems that saw users being warned of "malware" — but it hasn't yet solved it. While HP and Apple are reportedly working together to resolve the issue, users are still being prompted with warnings saying it "will damage your computer."

