John Hancock life insurer offers Apple Watch Series 6 at $25 for regular exercisers
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The life insurance firm John Hancock's long-running Vitality Program now includes deals with either an Apple Watch Series 6, or an Apple Watch SE, for customers who commit to exercising regularly.
Apple Watches
The John Hancock Vitality Program has been providing customers with Apple Watches since 2017, but now it has expanded to Apple's newest watches — while keeping the old conditions. Customers can choose either the Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch SE, and pay nothing but an upfront $25 so long as they continuous exercise over the next two years.
