Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Hancock life insurer offers Apple Watch Series 6 at $25 for regular exercisers

AppleInsider Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The life insurance firm John Hancock's long-running Vitality Program now includes deals with either an Apple Watch Series 6, or an Apple Watch SE, for customers who commit to exercising regularly.

Apple Watches
The John Hancock Vitality Program has been providing customers with Apple Watches since 2017, but now it has expanded to Apple's newest watches — while keeping the old conditions. Customers can choose either the Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch SE, and pay nothing but an upfront $25 so long as they continuous exercise over the next two years.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Comedian Jon Stewart to host Apple TV+ series [Video]

Comedian Jon Stewart to host Apple TV+ series

Jon Stewart will host a current-affairs series for Apple's subscription video service. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:16Published
Gwyneth Paltrow proud of daughter Apple’s empowered view on Gender Equality [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow proud of daughter Apple’s empowered view on Gender Equality

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared how proud she is of her daughter Apple’s outlook on life, and how the 16 year old won’t settle for less than.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
The Evolution Of CTV Ad Measurement: InMobi’s Barthur [Video]

The Evolution Of CTV Ad Measurement: InMobi’s Barthur

It is a young medium with so much potential - but connected TV still needs to develop a set of new skills if it is going to satisfy advertisers getting excited about the opportunities. Emarketer..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:08Published

Tweets about this