John Turturro joins cast of upcoming Apple TV+ drama 'Severance'
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Actor John Turturro has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ drama "Severance," which is set to go into production sometime in November, according to a new report.
Credit: AP
"Severance" is described as a workplace drama set at Lumen Industries, a company working to alter the work-life balance of customers. It tells the story of Mark, an employee with a dark past who is trying to rebuild his life.
