John Turturro joins cast of upcoming Apple TV+ drama 'Severance' Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Actor John Turturro has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ drama "Severance," which is set to go into production sometime in November, according to a new report.



Credit: AP

"Severance" is described as a workplace drama set at Lumen Industries, a company working to alter the work-life balance of customers. It tells the story of Mark, an employee with a dark past who is trying to rebuild his life.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

