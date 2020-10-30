Apple denies Pennsylvania ballot verification app days before election
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Apple on Friday rejected an app designed to ensure ballots are being correctly counted in Pennsylvania, saying the software violates App Store privacy guidelines.
As noted by The Information, Apple's decision arrives amid attempts to narrow ballot counting rules in battleground states, a strategy that could impact the outcome of the coming presidential election.Drive Turnout, which was approved by Google for distribution on Android, allows users to identify Pennsylvania residents in their iPhone Contacts and Facebook accounts by syncing those databases with the app. The software then conducts a ballot status check using publicly available information from the Pennsylvania state website. The site allows anyone to search for ballot status if they have a voter's name, date of birth and county of residence. Users are able to reach out to contacts whose votes are in jeopardy of not being counted.
