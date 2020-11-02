Apple announces Apple Silicon special event for November 10 Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

In a virtual invite sent out on Monday, Apple has announced that it is having a "One more thing" event on November 10, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.



The event invite is bereft of details, although it is likely to be an Apple Silicon event, given that Apple CEO Tim Cook did say that Macs with Apple's new processor are going to ship before the end of 2020. The event will be held virtually, like the last several have been, and will likely be prerecorded at various locations inside Apple Park.


