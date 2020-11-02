Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple announces Apple Silicon special event for November 10

AppleInsider Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In a virtual invite sent out on Monday, Apple has announced that it is having a "One more thing" event on November 10, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The event invite is bereft of details, although it is likely to be an Apple Silicon event, given that Apple CEO Tim Cook did say that Macs with Apple's new processor are going to ship before the end of 2020. The event will be held virtually, like the last several have been, and will likely be prerecorded at various locations inside Apple Park.Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Unveils 5G-Capable iPhone 12 Models [Video]

Apple Unveils 5G-Capable iPhone 12 Models

On Tuesday during their “Hi, Speed” live-streaming event, Apple launched the long-awaited iPhone 12 lineup.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
iPhone 12 Announced During Apple Event [Video]

iPhone 12 Announced During Apple Event

Apple announced its next series of iPhones during today's Apple Event. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello breaks down what we can expect from the iPhone 12.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:05Published
Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever [Video]

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Apple To Hold Biggest iPhone Event Ever

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple announces special event for November 10: ‘One more thing’

 Apple has officially announced its third event in three months. The event will take place on November 10 at 10 a.m. PT, and Apple has invited everyone to tune in...
9to5Mac

Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

 Apple today announced a third fall 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California....
MacRumours.com

One more AR Easter egg: Apple Silicon MacBook teased for November event

 As it’s become a little tradition this fall, Apple has included another little Easter egg on its events page for the “One more thing” special November...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

jeremypate

Jeremy Pate  RT @applestreem: Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut https://t.co/I6ebzwXnbp https://t.co/LoA4Zj4ASZ 3 seconds ago

btsullivan91

Brandon Sullivan RT @verge: Breaking: Apple announces "One More Thing" event for November 10th https://t.co/4SxZtFo8Yp https://t.co/GCBbj2vked 51 seconds ago

alsutton

Al Sutton RT @MacRumors: Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut https://t.co/7zgOk8cMuc by @julipuli https://t.co/g7… 1 minute ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut. I Hate Everything. 2 minutes ago

Guille9215

Dr. Guille RT @iPhone_News: Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut https://t.co/iLTbBQpn7d 2 minutes ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut https://t.co/I6ebzwXnbp https://t.co/LoA4Zj4ASZ 2 minutes ago

GameRaider1652

Core Central RT @appleinsider: In a virtual invite sent out on Monday, #Apple has announced that it is having a "One more thing" event on November 10, a… 4 minutes ago

InsideMacintosh

Inside Mac Apple announces Apple Silicon special event for November 10 https://t.co/qVtJBWTMTW 5 minutes ago