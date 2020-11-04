Global  
 

Deals: Amazon Discounts 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models, Starting at $2,099 for 512GB Model

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Amazon today has a few deals on both models of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019, starting at *$2,099.99* for the 512GB model in silver, down from $2,399.00. This sale price will appear at the checkout screen after a $149.01 discount is automatically applied, and it's a match of the previous sale price we've seen consistently throughout 2020.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the higher-end model with 1TB for *$2,499.00*, down from $2,799.00. We have seen this model at a slightly cheaper price earlier this year, but the $2,499.00 price point is the most consistent sale that we've tracked over the past few months.
$300 OFF
16-Inch MacBook Pro (512GB) For $2,099.99We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.
This article, "Deals: Amazon Discounts 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models, Starting at $2,099 for 512GB Model" first appeared on MacRumors.com

