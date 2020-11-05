Global  
 

'Protect Scotland' COVID-19 Exposure Notification app now works in England, Wales

AppleInsider Thursday, 5 November 2020
Scotland has updated its coronavirus exposure notification app to be interoperable with platforms in England and Wales, following a similar update that enabled compatibility with apps in Jersey and Northern Ireland.

Credit: Scotland
The Protect Scotland app launched to the public in September in an effort to track and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. At the time, however, it only worked within Scotland's borders.

Related news from verified sources

UK contact tracing app failed to flag people exposed to COVID-19

UK contact tracing app failed to flag people exposed to COVID-19 Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images The COVID-19 exposure notification app used in England and Wales failed to warn users if they were in close contact...
The Verge


