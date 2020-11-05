'Protect Scotland' COVID-19 Exposure Notification app now works in England, Wales
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Scotland has updated its coronavirus exposure notification app to be interoperable with platforms in England and Wales, following a similar update that enabled compatibility with apps in Jersey and Northern Ireland.
Credit: Scotland
The Protect Scotland app launched to the public in September in an effort to track and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. At the time, however, it only worked within Scotland's borders.