Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5G is a promise for the future, but isn't quite here today

AppleInsider Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
While the new iPhone 12 may be the first iPhone to utilize nascent 5G technology, you may want to temper your expectations when it comes to all the supposed speed increases.

As 5G begins rolling out across the United States, many users wonder what kind of significant speed boost they'll see over 4G LTE. Apple had promised speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second, but when — and where — will users see those speeds?Most of the conversation — including that at the iPhone 12 launch — has been centered on Verizon's 5G UltraWide band. AT&T has their own 5G mmWave — dubbed 5G+ — that is launching across the United States, which is the focus of our testing today.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar polls: 'PoK belongs to India,' says Rajnath Singh at Muzaffarpur rally [Video]

Bihar polls: 'PoK belongs to India,' says Rajnath Singh at Muzaffarpur rally

Ahead of final round of voting for Bihar's state assembly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. While addressing the rally, Rajnath Singh said that PoK belongs to India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Will Daniel Jones be the Giants quarterback next season? [Video]

Will Daniel Jones be the Giants quarterback next season?

The Record's Art Stapleton breaks down the future of the Giants and QB Daniel Jones.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:38Published
Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans [Video]

Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this

calebtbs

out of context caleb The future, I— I can’t. I can't promise that. I don’t how to give you the future you need. 9 minutes ago

TalBalouzz

Talar Balouzian this boys deserve a future - I promise you boys that we’re going to rebuild our Artsakh! ❤️💙🧡 #RecognizeArtsakh… https://t.co/ArjL4ahUqV 11 minutes ago

chelsea_OT7

BE is coming NOV 20TH 😁💜 RT @haruharu_w_bts: your sight in the dark...I will be your light if you wake up and see an uncertain future, I will be here for you. I'll… 12 minutes ago

jamesforjustice

NeverMore RT @EWoolleyWard8: 7/ So I will not apologize and I promise to speak out more forcefully in the future. 12 minutes ago

KelsieTherk

Kelsie Therkildsen💗 RT @cydneybirtcher1: to my future bridesmaids... i promise your dresses won’t be ugly. 14 minutes ago

GAIKWADPRANJAL1

प्रांजल @RGVzoomin Can i save you're post ? Mr @RGVzoomin The future is always full of dilemmas and human troubles, the in… https://t.co/Pv7w9rq4X0 24 minutes ago

Aspire_world

Aspireworld Careers Here are top 3 benefits of Canada PR!! We promise you better future overseas Get in touch with Experts today!… https://t.co/OxUoyP0prt 27 minutes ago

SDS_Sunlight

Solomon DS RT @EdMarkey: We owe our victory last night to the strength of young people and the climate movement. Now is not the time to slow down. We… 45 minutes ago