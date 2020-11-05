5G is a promise for the future, but isn't quite here today

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

While the new iPhone 12 may be the first iPhone to utilize nascent 5G technology, you may want to temper your expectations when it comes to all the supposed speed increases.



As 5G begins rolling out across the United States, many users wonder what kind of significant speed boost they'll see over 4G LTE. Apple had promised speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second, but when — and where — will users see those speeds?Most of the conversation — including that at the iPhone 12 launch — has been centered on Verizon's 5G UltraWide band. AT&T has their own 5G mmWave — dubbed 5G+ — that is launching across the United States, which is the focus of our testing today.



