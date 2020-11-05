Global  
 

Apple Releases watchOS 7.1 With Mac Unlocking Fix, Headphone Audio Warnings, ECG in Korea and Russia

MacRumours.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Apple today released watchOS 7.1, the first major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released back in September. watchOS 7.1 follows watchOS 7.0.2 and watchOS 7.0.3, which were bug fix updates.
‌‌watchOS 7.1‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌. Apple has also released watchOS 6.2.9 and watchOS 5.3.9 updates for older devices.

Today's update brings hearing health protections that lets the Apple Watch send a notification when connected headphones are playing music that's too loud and has the potential to damage the ears. The update also brings the ECG app to South Korea and Russia. Apple's full release notes for watchOS 7.1 are below:

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
- Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing
- Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia
- Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia
- Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking a Mac with Apple Watch
- Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

Like ‌watchOS 7‌, watchOS 7.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later. For more on what's included in watchPS 7, make sure to check out our watchOS 7 roundup.
Related Roundup: watchOS 7

