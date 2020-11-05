App privacy 'nutrition labels' coming to App Store on Dec. 8

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti



Apple may have delayed its proposed change in its IDFA iOS ad toolset - but the switch, when it comes, will nevertheless have profound implications. The Identity for Advertisers component of the mobile.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published on September 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Apple says new ‘nutrition labels’ for app privacy will be required starting December 8 Apple has announced today that developers will be required to provide new privacy details to users in the App Store starting December 8. These privacy...

9to5Mac 1 hour ago





Tweets about this