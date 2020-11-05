App privacy 'nutrition labels' coming to App Store on Dec. 8
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Apple on Thursday told app developers that it would be requiring them to provide new publicly viewable information about their app privacy and data policies starting Dec. 8.
Credit: Apple
The detailed privacy information will be displayed on an app's App Store page, and Apple likens it to a nutrition label. Apple first announced the new privacy feature at its WWDC 2020 event.
Read more...
Apple on Thursday told app developers that it would be requiring them to provide new publicly viewable information about their app privacy and data policies starting Dec. 8.
Credit: Apple
The detailed privacy information will be displayed on an app's App Store page, and Apple likens it to a nutrition label. Apple first announced the new privacy feature at its WWDC 2020 event.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this