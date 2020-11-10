Apple Event Kicks Off With Discussion of Apple Silicon Transition for Macs

Global  
 

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event is underway and, as expected, the company has started discussing its transition to Apple Silicon for Macs.
Apple first revealed its plans to transition from Intel processors to its own custom Apple Silicon processors for Macs during its WWDC keynote in June, promising industry-leading performance per watt. At the time, Apple said that it planned to ship its first Mac with Apple Silicon by yearend, and complete the transition in about two years.

Apple said that it will continue to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come, and it also teased new Intel-based Macs in development in the interim, including an updated 27-inch iMac released in August.

