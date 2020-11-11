Global  
 

Quad-core Intel MacBook Air drops to $999, lowest price ever

AppleInsider Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
To make room for Apple Silicon Macs, B&H Photo is slashing the price on Early 2020 MacBook Air models with quad-core Intel chips, delivering the lowest prices available on the ultraportable notebooks just in time for holiday shopping.

*Exclusive MacBook Air discounts*

The $999 MacBook Air deal offers $100 cash savings on the Air in your choice of *Space Gray*, *Silver* or *Gold*.

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip 00:50

 Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip. The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday. According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, . the company strived to achieve "industry-leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on...

