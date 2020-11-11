Quad-core Intel MacBook Air drops to $999, lowest price ever
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
To make room for Apple Silicon Macs, B&H Photo is slashing the price on Early 2020 MacBook Air models with quad-core Intel chips, delivering the lowest prices available on the ultraportable notebooks just in time for holiday shopping.
*Exclusive MacBook Air discounts*
The $999 MacBook Air deal offers $100 cash savings on the Air in your choice of *Space Gray*, *Silver* or *Gold*.
