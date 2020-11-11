Global  
 

Apple honors Veterans Day with Apple Watch activity challenge, extended Apple Music trial

AppleInsider Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch activity challenge, plus four months of free Apple Music, for veterans of the US military, National Guard, and Reserve.

Apple has added a new activity challenge to Apple Watch for Veterans Day
As it has before, Apple has added a new activity challenge to Apple Watch, in support of Veterans Day. It's also offering year-round discounts, plus a four month free trial of Apple Music for veterans who subscribe during November.

