Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Yesterday Apple announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, all of which are now available to order on Apple.com and at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. Additionally, Expercom has introduced a slate of the first markdowns on these Mac devices.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



You'll find discounts reaching up to $77 off the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, up to $63 off the new MacBook Air, and up to $46 off the new Mac mini. We've listed all of the base configurations below, but you can also customize each model on Expercom to add more storage, memory, or AppleCare+.



The caveat to Expercom's sale is that you'll see delayed shipping estimates for many of the Macs. As of writing, all of the MacBook Air models won't ship for another 2-3 weeks, although some MacBook Pro models do have shorter estimates, depending on how you configure each device.

-13-Inch MacBook Pro-



· 256GB - $1,232.65, down from $1,299.00 ($66 off)· 512GB - $1,422.45, down from $1,499.00 ($77 off)



-MacBook Air-



· 256GB - $947.96, down from $999.00 ($51 off)· 512GB - $1,185.71, down from $1,249.00 ($63 off)



-Mac mini-



· 256GB - $663.27, down from $699.00 ($36 off)· 512GB - $853.07, down from $899.00 ($46 off)



You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "Deals: Expercom Introduces First Discounts on M1-Enabled MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac mini" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums