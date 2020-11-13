IBM Announces Code Spot Challenge For Wildfires Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

IBM has announced the Code Spot Challenge on Wildfires. The objective will be to forecast wildfires in Australia during the month of February 2021, with the aim of improving and gaining better understand of how machine learning techniques can be used for this type of problem. One winner at the top of the final leaderboard on March 1, 2021 (or when IBM declares the contest closed) gets 5K US Dollars.



