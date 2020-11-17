Global  
 

Latest Version of Google Chrome for macOS Big Sur Adds Updated Icon and Other New Features

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Google today updated its Chrome browser for macOS to version 87.0.4280.66, introducing an icon change that's meant to make the Chrome browser better fit in with the new macOS Big Sur design.
The Chrome browser's icon now features a white background behind it, which is the only change that Google has made. In the prior version of Chrome, it had no white background and was just the standard colorful Chrome logo.

Chrome's icon change is the most noticeable change that will be obvious to Chrome users in the new update, but there are a handful of other new features and bug fixes that are included.

The new Chrome update also improves performance by reducing CPU usage through tab throttling that better manages resources. Background tabs no longer wake up the CPU as often, preserving battery life, so Chrome uses up to 5x less CPU, and battery life is up to 1.25 hours better.

Google says that Chrome starts up to 25 percent faster and loads pages up to 7 percent faster.

There are also new Chrome actions that let tasks like deleting browser history be completed from the address bar (just type in something like delete my history), and there's a new feature for searching through the tabs that you have open. In the near future, Google plans to add Cards to chrome that will help you get back to recently visited and related content.
This article, "Latest Version of Google Chrome for macOS Big Sur Adds Updated Icon and Other New Features" first appeared on MacRumors.com

