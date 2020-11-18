Deal: Apple AirPods Pro return to record low $189 price, quantities limited

Global  
 

AppleInsider Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Time is running out to pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99, a discount of $60 off MSRP. Quantities are limited for this Black Friday deal and the offer may sell out at any time.

*Early Black Friday AirPods Pro deal*

Matching the absolute lowest price we've seen on AirPods Pro, Amazon-owned Woot's flash sale offers holiday shoppers *$60 in savings*, bringing the price down to $189.99 — a full $10 cheaper than Amazon itself. These AirPods are in new condition with the standard 1-year Apple limited warranty.

