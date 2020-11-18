Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will air on PBS

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Apple is teaming up with PBS to bring two well-known Charlie Brown holiday specials to Apple TV+, with additional ad-free airings on PBS and PBS Kids.



Image Credit: Apple

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang will continue to make their way to Apple TV+ this holiday season, with limited-time free streaming for non-subscribers. "Peanuts" fans can stream "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" in HD starting on November 18 for Apple TV+ subscribers and will be available for free for anyone to watch from November 25 through November 27.



Read more...