Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will air on PBS

AppleInsider Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Apple is teaming up with PBS to bring two well-known Charlie Brown holiday specials to Apple TV+, with additional ad-free airings on PBS and PBS Kids.

Image Credit: Apple
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang will continue to make their way to Apple TV+ this holiday season, with limited-time free streaming for non-subscribers. "Peanuts" fans can stream "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" in HD starting on November 18 for Apple TV+ subscribers and will be available for free for anyone to watch from November 25 through November 27.

Following Protests, Apple to Allow Peanuts Specials to Air on PBS

 Peanuts specials "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air on broadcast TV after all, with Apple planning to provide them ad-free...
