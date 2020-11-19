Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Announces Winners of Second Annual Apple Music Awards

MacRumours.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Apple has announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards, which recognize "the best and boldest musicians of 2020 and their enormous impact on global culture."
The awards honor achievements in music across five categories, with winners chosen through a process that reflects both ‌Apple Music‌'s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most.

Apple has named Lil Baby is Artist of the Year, and Megan Thee Stallion is Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Songwriter of the Year goes to Taylor Swift for her album folklore. "The Box" by Roddy Ricch is Top Song of the Year, while Top Album of the Year goes to Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch.

Apple plans to kick off its ‌Apple Music‌ Awards celebration on Monday, December 14, with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, streaming worldwide on ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple Music‌ TV, and the Apple TV app."The ‌Apple Music‌ Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of ‌Apple Music‌ and Beats. "We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans."

Apple's full article has a more complete list of details on all of the artists that are to be honored with a special Apple-designed award.
Tag: Apple Music

This article, "Apple Announces Winners of Second Annual Apple Music Awards" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards: The Most Epic Moments | Billboard News

2020 E! People’s Choice Awards: The Most Epic Moments | Billboard News 01:26

 BTS were the big winners at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, but you’d never know it from watching the two-hour show which aired on E! on Sunday (Nov. 15).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For [Video]

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:19Published
Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' With Ariana Grande & More | Billboard News

With the holidays just around the corner, Mariah Carey announced a Christmas special for Apple TV+, featuring a cast of stars and a companion soundtrack.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:29Published
Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard News

The Internet (and Olivia Wilde) defends Harry Styles after rocking a dress on 'Vogue,' Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez tried to silence her with a bribe and the winners of 2020 People's Choice..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Second annual Apple Music Awards go to Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch

 Apple late Wednesday announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards, which recognize the best musical acts and songs as selected by Apple Music...
AppleInsider

Lil Baby named artist of the year at second annual Apple Music Awards

 Rapper Lil Baby has been named global artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards, with Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch also...
Belfast Telegraph