Apple Store Lenox Square closes after shooting takes place nearby
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Apple has shuttered its newly reopened Apple Store Lenox Square in Atlanta, Georgia, after a nearby shooting sent one man to the hospital.
Credit: 11Alive
The new Apple Store Lenox Square had just opened its doors on Friday, Nov. 20, after it was relocated from another storefront within the Lenox Square Mall. Apple's website indicates that it's now closed on Friday and Saturday, with plans to reopen Sunday.
