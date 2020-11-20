Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Store Lenox Square closes after shooting takes place nearby

AppleInsider Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Apple has shuttered its newly reopened Apple Store Lenox Square in Atlanta, Georgia, after a nearby shooting sent one man to the hospital.

Credit: 11Alive
The new Apple Store Lenox Square had just opened its doors on Friday, Nov. 20, after it was relocated from another storefront within the Lenox Square Mall. Apple's website indicates that it's now closed on Friday and Saturday, with plans to reopen Sunday.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers

Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers 01:17

 Apple on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. Conway G. Gittens has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves [Video]

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves

The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:11Published
Apple Shipping Devices From Store [Video]

Apple Shipping Devices From Store

Apple Shipping Devices From Store

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published
Best Bites: Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette [Video]

Best Bites: Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

The colder months don't typically inspire me to want to eat leafy green salads, but sometimes a hearty, filling mix can do the trick. This Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette is healthy, a good..

Credit: Best Bites     Duration: 01:16Published