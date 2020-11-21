Apple releases Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models

Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Apple on Friday quietly released the hotly anticipated Leather Sleeve with MagSafe support for all new iPhone 12 models, completing the rollout of a line of MagSafe accessories announced in October.



Apple unveiled the Leather Sleeve during last month's iPhone event and promised to launch the accessory before year's end.Priced at $129 for all models, the case is made from soft, "specially tanned and finished European leather" that develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve is designed to fit like a glove over iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max, offering protection of scratches and drops. Inside is a slot for cards, while the accompanying strap is removable.



