Apple releases Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models

AppleInsider Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Apple on Friday quietly released the hotly anticipated Leather Sleeve with MagSafe support for all new iPhone 12 models, completing the rollout of a line of MagSafe accessories announced in October.

Apple unveiled the Leather Sleeve during last month's iPhone event and promised to launch the accessory before year's end.Priced at $129 for all models, the case is made from soft, "specially tanned and finished European leather" that develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve is designed to fit like a glove over iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max, offering protection of scratches and drops. Inside is a slot for cards, while the accompanying strap is removable.

