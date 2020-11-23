The Best Hybrid Mid-Range SUV Might Surprise You

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New SEAT Leon e-HYBRID in Magnetic Tech Driving Video



A breath of fresh air for the compact hybrid vehicle segment: the new SEAT Leon e-HYBRID is now available. The drive of the Spanish compact takes over the combination of a highly efficient gasoline.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:16 Published 21 hours ago The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in Mamba Green Driving Video



The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the most powerful variant in the completely revamped product line, combining a 420 kW (571 PS; Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid models: Fuel consumption combined 2.8.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:11 Published 21 hours ago The 5 best plug-in hybrid cars



Plug-in hybrid cars offer a great compromise of zero-emissions driving withthe security of a traditional engine. Here are five of the best. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 4 days ago