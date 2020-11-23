How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' free on Apple TV+ and PBS

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Although the famous Charlie Brown special will no longer air on ABC this Thanksgiving, it will be available on Apple TV+, and it's coming to PBS too.



"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"

It's been a fixture of the season since the 1970s, but this year you'll have to look elsewhere to watch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Following Apple TV+ buying the rights to all things Charlie Brown, it will no longer be seen on ABC — but it can still be seen for free.



