How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' free on Apple TV+ and PBS
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Although the famous Charlie Brown special will no longer air on ABC this Thanksgiving, it will be available on Apple TV+, and it's coming to PBS too.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"
It's been a fixture of the season since the 1970s, but this year you'll have to look elsewhere to watch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Following Apple TV+ buying the rights to all things Charlie Brown, it will no longer be seen on ABC — but it can still be seen for free.
Read more...
Although the famous Charlie Brown special will no longer air on ABC this Thanksgiving, it will be available on Apple TV+, and it's coming to PBS too.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"
It's been a fixture of the season since the 1970s, but this year you'll have to look elsewhere to watch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Following Apple TV+ buying the rights to all things Charlie Brown, it will no longer be seen on ABC — but it can still be seen for free.
Read more...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources