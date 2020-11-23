Global  
 

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' free on Apple TV+ and PBS

AppleInsider Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Although the famous Charlie Brown special will no longer air on ABC this Thanksgiving, it will be available on Apple TV+, and it's coming to PBS too.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"
It's been a fixture of the season since the 1970s, but this year you'll have to look elsewhere to watch "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Following Apple TV+ buying the rights to all things Charlie Brown, it will no longer be seen on ABC — but it can still be seen for free.

Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Published
News video: 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Will Air on TV This Year After All

'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Will Air on TV This Year After All 00:52

 The classic Thanksgiving flick wasn't scheduled to air on TV this year—but PBS just announced it will be airing the film after all.

