Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France launches digital tax aimed at Apple and big tech companies

AppleInsider Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
French authorities have reportedly begun demanding tax payments amounting to many millions of dollars from US technology firms, as part of its digital tax plans.

As Europe continues to plan an EU-wide digital tax for large technology corporations, despite the US leaving the negotiations, France has launched its own independent demands.According to the Financial Times, French authorities have issued demands to companies, including Amazon and Facebook, for payment of taxes it says are due for 2020. It is not known if Apple has received such a demand, but the tax has previously been called "GAFA," after its biggest targets of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blockgraph Spreads Its Wings: More Partners, Manningham Says [Video]

Blockgraph Spreads Its Wings: More Partners, Manningham Says

The company aiming to use blockchain technology to improve the advertising supply chain is itself hoping to add further links to its chain. Blockgraph is a JV of Comcast, ViacomCBS and Charter’s..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:14Published
The Evolution Of CTV Ad Measurement: InMobi’s Barthur [Video]

The Evolution Of CTV Ad Measurement: InMobi’s Barthur

It is a young medium with so much potential - but connected TV still needs to develop a set of new skills if it is going to satisfy advertisers getting excited about the opportunities. Emarketer..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:08Published
Foxconn Promised To Create 13,000 Jobs In Wisconsin. It's Created 281. [Video]

Foxconn Promised To Create 13,000 Jobs In Wisconsin. It's Created 281.

In 2017, then-Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker made great fanfare of the arrival of Apple's biggest supplier, Foxconn. Foxconn had agreed to build a facility to manufacture large-screen TV displays..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

France to impose digital tax on big tech cos like Google, Facebook, Apple despite US retaliation threat

 Past attempts to create an EU-wide digital tax have failed in the face of opposition from Ireland, where many big U.S. tech companies book profits, and some...
Zee News