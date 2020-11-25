France launches digital tax aimed at Apple and big tech companies
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () French authorities have reportedly begun demanding tax payments amounting to many millions of dollars from US technology firms, as part of its digital tax plans.
As Europe continues to plan an EU-wide digital tax for large technology corporations, despite the US leaving the negotiations, France has launched its own independent demands.According to the Financial Times, French authorities have issued demands to companies, including Amazon and Facebook, for payment of taxes it says are due for 2020. It is not known if Apple has received such a demand, but the tax has previously been called "GAFA," after its biggest targets of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook.
In 2017, then-Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker made great fanfare of the arrival of Apple's biggest supplier, Foxconn. Foxconn had agreed to build a facility to manufacture large-screen TV displays..