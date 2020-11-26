Global  
 

Best AirPods Black Friday deals: new low prices from $109

AppleInsider Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Black Friday AirPods deals are in effect right now, with AirPods Pro dropping to an all-time low price of $169. Save up to $80 instantly, with deals starting at just $109.

Apple's wireless earbuds became an overnight success following their initial launch in 2016. Apple now offers three variants, including the premium AirPods Pro, for customers to snag during Black Friday sales, with easy price comparison at your fingertips or broken down by store below.*Quick access to the lowest AirPods prices*

