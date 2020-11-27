Global  
 

Apple Shares Trailer for 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special,' Premieres December 4

Friday, 27 November 2020
Apple has today shared a trailer for "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," which is set to arrive on Apple TV+ alongside a new single on Friday, December 4 (via Deadline).The Christmas Special will feature a host of celebrity guests, including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, as well as Carey's own nine-year-old twins. It will present a range of musical performances, dancing, and animation, driven by a "universally heartwarming story."

The one-off special will also contain a new soundtrack single titled "Oh Santa!" which will simultaneously arrive on Apple Music as an exclusive, before expanding to other music streaming platforms on December 11.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will stream on ‌Apple TV‌+ from Friday, December 4.
