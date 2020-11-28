Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shazam Promotion Offers Users Up to Five Free Months of Apple Music

MacRumours.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Apple is offering up to a five-month free trial of Apple Music to new users of the streaming service, with the promotion appearing in the company's Shazam music identification app.
Apple usually offers up to a three-month free trial of Apple Music to users who haven't subscribed to the service before, so this latest promotion represents one of its best deals yet.

To access the promotion, download the Shazam app on your iPhone or iPad, then identify a song that's playing in your environment by tapping the big Shazam icon in the app. After recognizing the song, you should see the option to play the track in Apple Music.

Tap the option and you should see the five-month free trial offer of Apple Music appear. Some users have also had success activating the promotion by opening Shazam's options screen and tapping the Apple Music banner.

According to Shazam's App Store page, the offer runs through January 17, 2021, and is available in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

If after activating the deal you're not convinced, you can cancel your Apple Music subscription without losing your five months of acess to the service.· How to Cancel an Apple Music SubscriptionShazam is a free download from the App Store [Direct Link].
Tags: Shazam, Apple Music

This article, "Shazam Promotion Offers Users Up to Five Free Months of Apple Music" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Published
News video: Apple Watch Users Can Now Play Spotify Without an iPhone

Apple Watch Users Can Now Play Spotify Without an iPhone 00:45

 Apple Watch can now stream Spotify using Wi-Fi or data.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You Can Now Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free With the Echo Dot [Video]

You Can Now Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free With the Echo Dot

You Can Now Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free With the Echo Dot

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards [Video]

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Listen Up: Kegelman’s Spotify Puts Multi-Platform User Data To Work For Advertisers [Video]

Listen Up: Kegelman’s Spotify Puts Multi-Platform User Data To Work For Advertisers

"Reach people as they cook, study, travel, work out, stream what they love." That is Spotify's sale pitch to advertisers. The music and podcast service clocked 185 million monthly active users..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Shazam offering up to 5 months’ free Apple Music subscription

 Apple is offering up to a five months’ free trial of Apple Music to new users with the offer available through the company’s Shazam music identification app....
BGR India

Shazam offering up to five months free Apple Music subscription for new users

 Apple last year offered a great Christmas offer for iOS users with up to six months of Apple Music subscription for free. The company is once again making a...
9to5Mac

Get a five-month Apple Music subscription for free with Shazam

 Apple this week activated a promotion that nets new Apple Music users a free five-month trial to the service, with the offer available through the company's...
AppleInsider