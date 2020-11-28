Apple-produced ad for LumiHealth promotes Singapore health initiative Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

An Apple-produced ad spot has been released for LumiHealth, an Apple Watch-based initiative between Apple and the government of Singapore to encourage citizens to foster healthier habits.



Published to YouTube, the video shows a man riding a bus and looking at the LumiHealth app on his iPhone. As he goes through his journey to work, he sees people performing various exercises, including cycling and working out in a park, before deciding to start using the app as he chooses to take the stairs instead of an elevator.Other cutaways in the ad show people generating "Lumipoints" in other ways, including choosing healthier food, as well as meditating at a desk in an office.



