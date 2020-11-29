Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to customize your widgets in macOS Big Sur

AppleInsider Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Apple has updated its use of widgets in macOS Big Sur to make them more visually interesting and useful. This is how to use the updated versions in the Notification Center.

The updated widgets in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 may have had most of the attention, but Apple also made changes to the widgets in macOS to make them practically as useful. Not only are they as visually impressive as their iOS counterparts, complete with redesigned versions for core apps like Calendar and Stocks, but they also offer a level of customization.In macOS Big Sur, the widgets live in the Notification Center, the pull-out panel that slides in from the side of the screen, usually when you click on the date and time in the menu bar. If you have a trackpad, swiping left with two fingers form the right-hand edge will also bring up the Notification Center.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs [Video]

MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs

MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur [Video]

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

OmniFocus for Mac updated with new widgets for macOS Big Sur

 OmniFocus, a popular task app for iOS and macOS, was recently updated with support for new M1 Macs, and now, the macOS version of the app takes another step...
9to5Mac