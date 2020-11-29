How to customize your widgets in macOS Big Sur Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Apple has updated its use of widgets in macOS Big Sur to make them more visually interesting and useful. This is how to use the updated versions in the Notification Center.



The updated widgets in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 may have had most of the attention, but Apple also made changes to the widgets in macOS to make them practically as useful. Not only are they as visually impressive as their iOS counterparts, complete with redesigned versions for core apps like Calendar and Stocks, but they also offer a level of customization.In macOS Big Sur, the widgets live in the Notification Center, the pull-out panel that slides in from the side of the screen, usually when you click on the date and time in the menu bar. If you have a trackpad, swiping left with two fingers form the right-hand edge will also bring up the Notification Center.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs



MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur



Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources OmniFocus for Mac updated with new widgets for macOS Big Sur OmniFocus, a popular task app for iOS and macOS, was recently updated with support for new M1 Macs, and now, the macOS version of the app takes another step...

9to5Mac 1 day ago





