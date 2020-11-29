How to customize your widgets in macOS Big Sur
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Apple has updated its use of widgets in macOS Big Sur to make them more visually interesting and useful. This is how to use the updated versions in the Notification Center.
The updated widgets in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 may have had most of the attention, but Apple also made changes to the widgets in macOS to make them practically as useful. Not only are they as visually impressive as their iOS counterparts, complete with redesigned versions for core apps like Calendar and Stocks, but they also offer a level of customization.In macOS Big Sur, the widgets live in the Notification Center, the pull-out panel that slides in from the side of the screen, usually when you click on the date and time in the menu bar. If you have a trackpad, swiping left with two fingers form the right-hand edge will also bring up the Notification Center.
