Apple hypes second South Korean store launch with wallpapers
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Apple is preparing for the opening of its second store in South Korea, by starting promotion for its new retail location in Seoul by offering downloadable wallpapers.
Customized Apple logo for the Yeouido store launch.
Apple currently has one retail outlet in South Korea, Apple Garosugil located in Gangnam, Seoul, but it will be joined by a second outlet very soon. The company's new location will be on Yeouido, an island along the Han River that is Seoul's main finance and investment banking district, as well as the location of the National Assembly of South Korea.
