12-hour flash deals: $799 MacBook Air, $300 off MacBook Pro, $150 off 2020 iPad Pro

AppleInsider Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Cyber Monday deals and steals continue on Apple products, with B&H matching the lowest price ever recorded on the 2020 Intel MacBook Air. Holiday shoppers can also save hundreds of dollars on MacBook Pros and grab the best price on a spacious 2020 iPad Pro.

*Apple Cyber Monday deals continue*

With inventory constraints plaguing the Apple space, now is the time to pick up holiday gifts at discounted prices before supply runs out.

