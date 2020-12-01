12-hour flash deals: $799 MacBook Air, $300 off MacBook Pro, $150 off 2020 iPad Pro
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Cyber Monday deals and steals continue on Apple products, with B&H matching the lowest price ever recorded on the 2020 Intel MacBook Air. Holiday shoppers can also save hundreds of dollars on MacBook Pros and grab the best price on a spacious 2020 iPad Pro.
*Apple Cyber Monday deals continue*
With inventory constraints plaguing the Apple space, now is the time to pick up holiday gifts at discounted prices before supply runs out.
Read more...
Cyber Monday deals and steals continue on Apple products, with B&H matching the lowest price ever recorded on the 2020 Intel MacBook Air. Holiday shoppers can also save hundreds of dollars on MacBook Pros and grab the best price on a spacious 2020 iPad Pro.
*Apple Cyber Monday deals continue*
With inventory constraints plaguing the Apple space, now is the time to pick up holiday gifts at discounted prices before supply runs out.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources