A Digital Signal Processing Primer (Dover Publications)

This is an informal and easy-to-understand introduction to digital signal processing, which as its subtitle indicates, emphasizes digital audio and applications to computer music. Ken Steiglitz provides a working knowledge and understanding of frequency-domain methods. The book also features questions and suggested experiments that help readers understand and apply digital signal processing theory and techniques.







