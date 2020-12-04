Global  
 

A Digital Signal Processing Primer (Dover Publications)

I Programmer Friday, 4 December 2020
This is an informal and easy-to-understand introduction to digital signal processing, which as its subtitle indicates, emphasizes digital audio and applications to computer music. Ken Steiglitz provides a working knowledge and understanding of frequency-domain methods. The book also features questions and suggested experiments that help readers understand and apply digital signal processing theory and techniques.



