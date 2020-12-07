Global  
 

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' free on Apple TV+ and PBS

AppleInsider Monday, 7 December 2020
Although ABC won't be showing the famous Christmas Charlie Brown special this year, it will be available on Apple TV+, and it gets a showing on PBS too.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" on Apple TV+
It's gone from its traditional spot on ABC's schedules, but "A Charle Brown Christmas" can still be a fixture of the holiday season — for free. While Apple TV+ subscribers can watch any time, Apple is also making it free for a certain period. Plus PBS gets to air it once as well.

News video: Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas FREE

Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas FREE 01:09

 A Charlie Brown Christmas will no longer be on ABC or CBS, you still have a chance for a free view this month

