Apple Releases 14.2.1 Software for HomePod and HomePod Mini Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Apple today released new 14.2.1 software designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini, with the software coming a month after the release of the 14.2 HomePod software.

There's no word yet on what's included in the new 14.2.1 software, but we'll update this article should it offer anything notable. According to Apple's release notes for the update, it adds "general performance and stability improvements." The prior update, 14.2, added support for new Siri and Intercom functionality.



‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our ‌‌HomePod‌‌ update how to.



This article, "Apple Releases 14.2.1 Software for HomePod and HomePod Mini" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums

