How to stream Apple Music through your Google Nest smart speaker or Android phone
Monday, 7 December 2020 () It’s not quite a hell-freezing-over moment but it’s close. Google and Apple have announced that Apple Music is now available to stream on all Google Nest smart speakers without needing to resort to Bluetooth pairing.
To get started, you’ll need to make sure you have the Google Home app, which you can download from either the App Store (iPhone/iPad) or the Google Play Store (Android). After you log in to the Google Home app with your Google account, head over to the Assistant Settings inside your account and tap Music. Under More music services, select Apple Music, then Link account on the next screen.
You can listen to Apple Music on your Google Nest device, Apple is working to top Intel with its next set of chips and Cisco acquires Slido. This is your Daily... TechCrunch Also reported by •The Verge •Hindu
Believe it or not, you really can use just some Apple devices without buying into the ecosystem entirely. Using myself as an example, I own an iPhone and iPad,... betanews Also reported by •AppleInsider •The Verge