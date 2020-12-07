How to stream Apple Music through your Google Nest smart speaker or Android phone

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s not quite a hell-freezing-over moment but it’s close. Google and Apple have announced that Apple Music is now available to stream on all Google Nest smart speakers without needing to resort to Bluetooth pairing.



To get started, you’ll need to make sure you have the Google Home app, which you can download from either the App Store (iPhone/iPad) or the Google Play Store (Android). After you log in to the Google Home app with your Google account, head over to the Assistant Settings inside your account and tap Music. Under More music services, select Apple Music, then Link account on the next screen.



