Satechi launches Apple-exclusive articulated iPad stand

AppleInsider Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Launching exclusively at Apple, Satechi on Wednesday released a new version of its adjustable aluminum stand with dual articulating hinges for iPhone and iPad.

The new Satechi aluminum stand
The new stand is an Apple-specific version of Satechi's R1, albeit with minor tweaks to the design. It's intended to be a multi-functional workstation that you can take with you and use with an iPhone or iPad.

