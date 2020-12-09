Satechi launches Apple-exclusive articulated iPad stand
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Launching exclusively at Apple, Satechi on Wednesday released a new version of its adjustable aluminum stand with dual articulating hinges for iPhone and iPad.
The new Satechi aluminum stand
The new stand is an Apple-specific version of Satechi's R1, albeit with minor tweaks to the design. It's intended to be a multi-functional workstation that you can take with you and use with an iPhone or iPad.
Read more...
Launching exclusively at Apple, Satechi on Wednesday released a new version of its adjustable aluminum stand with dual articulating hinges for iPhone and iPad.
The new Satechi aluminum stand
The new stand is an Apple-specific version of Satechi's R1, albeit with minor tweaks to the design. It's intended to be a multi-functional workstation that you can take with you and use with an iPhone or iPad.
Read more...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources