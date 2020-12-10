Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple's Chinese Suppliers Are Making AirPods Max in Vietnam

MacRumours.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Apple's Chinese supply partners saw off competition from Taiwanese rivals to bag the majority of orders for Apple's newly unveiled AirPods Max over-ear headphones, a new report today claims.
According to DigiTimes, Chinese manufacturers Luxshare Precision Industry and Goertek won the majority of ‌AirPods Max‌ orders, despite Taiwan-based Iventec's involvement in the early development of the headphones.The Chinese makers beat Taiwanese rivals to the ‌AirPods Max‌ orders, even though Inventec Appliances had reportedly participated in the early development of the device, said the sources.

Inventec is already a major Apple supplier of AirPods Pro and it's not clear exactly why it lost out on orders of ‌AirPods Max‌, but it's possible the Taiwan-based manufacturer's production lines lacked the diversification needed to assemble the new devices, which were reportedly delayed multiple times because of production issues.

DigiTimes' sources suggest that both Luxshare and Goertek are actually producing ‌AirPods Max‌ at their plants in Vietnam, underscoring Apple's plan to accelerate the relocation of its related supply chains out of China, without necessarily moving on from its Chinese partners.

‌AirPods Max‌ are now backordered until March on Apple's online store, although Apple and third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon could theoretically have stocks replenished sooner.
Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Tag: digitimes.com

This article, "Apple's Chinese Suppliers Are Making AirPods Max in Vietnam" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Apple Launches AirPods Max

Apple Launches AirPods Max 00:27

 Apple Launches AirPods Max

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Cancelling Headphones, AirPods Max [Video]

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Cancelling Headphones, AirPods Max

Apple announced the long awaited active noise cancellation (ANC) AirPods Max on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Apple unveiled a new product today [Video]

Apple unveiled a new product today

Apple unveiled the Airpod Max headphones today.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:31Published
Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max [Video]

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max

Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, , AirPods Max . Apple announced the long awaited active noise cancelation (ANC) AirPods Max on Tuesday. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published