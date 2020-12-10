iPhone 12 mini review: A concentration not a reduction

Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The iPhone 12 mini will probably be Apple’s worst-selling iPhone in years. But that's kind of the point. With a screen that measures just 5.4 inches, it’s one of the smallest smartphones ever made and only about a half-inch taller than the original iPhone. It’s so small that it’s actually easier to use with one hand than two.



Before we get into the nitty-gritty, here’s what you need to know.



· The iPhone 12 mini isn’t quite as small as the original iPhone SE, but it’s a little smaller than the current iPhone SE. With an all-screen design, however, it feels much larger than either of those phones. There will definitely be an adjustment for anyone who hasn’t used an iPhone without a home button, but the screen-to-body improvements will be massive.



