Holiday deal: save 15% on every accessory at Twelve South

AppleInsider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Premium accessory maker Twelve South is offering 15% off everything in its store with an exclusive coupon for AppleInsider readers.

Twelve South is knocking 15% off sitewide for AppleInsider readers
To use the *15% off coupon*, add any Twelve South item to your cart, and then enter the code *AppleInsider15* in the "Gift card or discount code" box at checkout. The deals are only valid when shopping at Twelve South's website.

