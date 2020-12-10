Disney+ Hits 86.8 Million Subscribers 13 Months After Launching Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Disney today announced that streaming service Disney+ has hit 86.8 million subscribers, a milestone that it has reached 13 months after launching. Disney+ has gained well over 10 million subscribers since November, when the service had 73.7 million subscribers.

Disney shared the new subscriber metric during Disney Investor Day, which is also expected to see the company unveil new franchises and content related to Marvel and Star Wars. Disney today also announced plans for a new bundle that will include Disney+ alongside the Hulu ad-free subscription service.



At launch, Disney projected that it would hit 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, a goal that the company has met and will soon exceed. Disney+ has been more successful than Apple TV+, which launched right around the same time, but Apple does not provide ‌Apple TV+‌ subscriber numbers so there's no direct comparison to make. If ‌Apple TV+‌ were hitting the subscriber numbers that Disney+ has reached, Apple executives likely would have mentioned it.



‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ has struggled to compete with Disney+ because Disney has an established catalog of content along with popular Star Wars and Marvel content. Apple has been working to build up new original TV shows and movies, but it still trails behind Disney.

This article, "Disney+ Hits 86.8 Million Subscribers 13 Months After Launching" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

